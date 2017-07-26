Hoda Kotb Goes Wee-Wee In Central Park Bushes

Mike Walker reports … Gossip fans, I’m simply BURSTING and bubbling to scoop this pithy tidbit about “Today” cutie Hoda Kotb, who confessed to a gaggle of gal pals that she did NOT get caught having a wee wee in the bushes of New York’s Central Park because — luckily — NO ONE was around to eyeball her!

… Say waaaat?? … Tittered My “Today” Spy: “Hoda’s pals couldn’t believe Klassy K’s lady-spray, despite her whining she simply had no choice! Giggling, she admitted, ‘Running through Central Park very early in the morning I suddenly had to go SO bad, but all the toilet doors were locked, so I went natural!’”

NOTE TO HODA: You did what you had to do, but heed this tip — Katy Perry swears by the gadget GoGirl — a female urination device that’s small, portable — and requires NO squatting! (You GO, grrrl!)