Ellen DeGeneres Starts Stiffing Her Coffee Gals

Mike Walker Reports… Visiting her fave Gollywood coffee shop, usually generous Ellen DeGeneres stunned her regular waitress when she walked out — and didn’t leave even a damn dime tip!

Staffers were stunned, but shrugged it off until the star’s next visit, when she started waltzing out with a fists-tightly-closed encore!

This time, her shocked server yelled, “Hey, Ellen, aren’t you forgetting something?”

Ellen DeGeneres: Her Top 10 Scandals!

Turning with a puzzled look, FunnyGal suddenly got a sorta “Oh, I get it” look on her kisser and gave the gal a wave, brightly bellowing: “Oh, right … buh-bye!” — and split!

Sighing, her waitress told staffers: “She’s stopped drinking caffeine, so she’s been just a teeny bit fuzzy!”