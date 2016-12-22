‘Houseboy’ Tells All On Zsa Zsa Gabor’s Sham Marriage

A former “houseboy” for the late Zsa Zsa Gabor charges that she and her husband Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt led totally separate lives prior to the sultry socialite’s passing on December 18!

What’s more, he also claimed that the Hungarian-American actress was so arrogant and rude, that she was banned from Rodeo Drive’s designer stores for constantly trying to return used outfits.

“There were always letters from every store on Rodeo Drive telling her not to come in . . . because she’d wear them and return them constantly,” the houseboy told PageSix. “If you didn’t understand what she said, she’d scream and yell, and he always threatened to sic the dogs on me.”

Aaron Tonken says he lived in the couple’s guest house while working for them for a year during the late ’90s, and that Gabor and Anhalt’s marriage was anything from traditional.

“He drove a beat-up Buick station wagon and she drove a Bentley,” he told PageSix. “They slept in separate beds. It was NOT a normal relationship.”

The column also reported that Anhalt selfishly threw posh parties for Gabor, just to reap the rewards by pawning off photos to various tabloids — even when the aging actress was bedridden.

Earlier this week, Anhalt even gave a tasteless TV tour of Zsa Zsa’s deathbed to air in front of a national audience on Inside Edition.

However, Anhalt completely denied Tonken’s claims, telling the publication; “He lived with us for two days. He doesn’t know any stories. We told him to go because he was looking [snooping around] and doing everything else except tending to the garden. He got himself in big trouble. The law took care of him.” Token went to prison in 2004 for defrauding donors of charity galas.

That same year, the former houseboy to Zsa Zsa penned a 2004 tell-all, King of Cons: Exposing the Dirty, Rotten Secrets of the Washington Elite and Hollywood Celebrities.