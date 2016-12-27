Celebrities Boycott Zsa Zsa Gabor’s Funeral Event

The funeral service scheduled for Zsa Zsa Gabor by her widower Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt has distributed a phony list of celebrity guests attending the somber event, according to a cease and desist letter provided by the late actress’ former publicist, Edward Lozzi.

The funeral proceedings have been described as a “star-studded memorial tribute,” boasting recognizable names like Debbie Reynolds, Kris Jenner, Larry King, Quincy Jones, Ruta Lee, George Hamilton, Kathy Hilton and Bob Shapiro as guests to the solemn occasion.

However, Lozzi, charges the organizers of the event with false advertising and flat-out fibbing, writing to The ENQUIRER that “the listings for the Zsa Zsa Gabor funeral services (12/30) is inaccurate concerning the listed celebrities. A false media release is being sent to news agencies and celebrity publicists by the producers of this event containing the names of stars who have no intention of attending due to obvious circumstances.”

King, Lee, Reynolds, Hamilton, Barbara Eden and Carol Channing are among the names that the letter claims are wrongly classified as catalogued attendees. “They did not give permission to use their names and are not pleased. They are NOT attending. There will be others from their list who we are verifying will NOT be attending” Lozzi fumed in the strongly-worded warning.

Lozzi went on to assure readers of his letter that “being planned is a small private alternative memorial for our former client Zsa Zsa Gabor and her real family friends at Westwood Memorial gravesite in the near future after the holidays in January.” Lozzi was also sure to specify that this modest memorial would not include any media presence.

PageSix reported that Anhalt selfishly threw posh parties for Gabor, just to reap the rewards by pawning off photos to various tabloids — even when the aging actress was bedridden. Last week, Anhalt even gave a tasteless TV tour of Zsa Zsa’s deathbed to air in front of a national audience on Inside Edition. The New York Post recently reported that Anhalt hoped his wife would live until her hundredth birthday, so that he could profit even more from her malady by throwing a massive birthday bash.

The Hungarian actress and longtime Hollywood socialite died last week at the age of 99. Gabor was also known for her roles in Lovely to Look At, John Huston‘s Moulin Rouge and Orson Welles‘ Touch of Evil.