Zsa Zsa Gabor’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Zsa Zsa Gabor battled a slew of health issues later in her life, but according to her death certificate recently obtained by TMZ, it was a heart attack that ultimately snuffed out the 99-year-old socialite.

The elderly actress initially suffered a stroke before falling into a coma and dying of cardiopulmonary arrest at Los Angeles’ Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center on December 18. Coronary artery disease and cerebral vascular disease were also contributing factors, the document states.

In the years leading up to her death, Gabor was plagued with a multitude of different ailments — in 2002, she “sustained severe injuries” in a Beverly Hills car accident which left her with broken bones, she had strokes in 2005 and 2007 at the ages of 89 and 91 respectively, and her health steadily declined at a rapid rate following a July 2010 fall from her bed led to a hip replacement.

Gabor then had her right leg amputated in 2011 and, most recently, suffered a feeding tube–related lung infection in February 2016.

The former beauty queen was a premodern tabloid fixture and was known for her lively spirit and personality. She married nine times — most recently in 1986 with husband and widower, Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt.

Francesca Hilton, Gabor’s only daughter, frequently battled with Anhalt over finances and visitation. In 2012, she sought a conservatorship for her sickly mother that didn’t put Anhalt in charge, but was eventually satisfied by a tentative conservatorship that required him to provide detailed medical records and monthly financial reports and allowed her weekly unsupervised visits with her mother.

However, Gabor’s 67-year-old daughter sadly died in January of last year after suffering a stroke, and Anhalt’s temporary conservatorship of Gabor was subsequently terminated in May 2015, with an advanced healthcare directive guiding her future medical needs.

PageSix reported that Anhalt selfishly threw posh parties for Gabor, just to reap the rewards by pawning off photos to various tabloids — even when the aging actress was bedridden. Last week, Anhalt even gave a tasteless TV tour of Zsa Zsa’s deathbed to air in front of a national audience on Inside Edition.

Gabor was also known for her roles in Lovely to Look At, John Huston‘s Moulin Rouge and Orson Welles‘ Touch of Evil.