‘M*A*S*H’ Star William Christopher Dead At 84

William Christopher — who turned an occasional role as Father Francis Mulcahy as stardom on the classic TV series “M*A*S*H” — passed away on Dec. 31, 2016, at the age of 84!

The beloved actor died from cancer at his home in Pasadena, Calif.

William had worked steadily though the 1960s as a character actor specializing in playing timid souls, including a run as Private Hummel alongside Jim Nabors on the popular “Gomer Pyle: USMC.”

He joined the cast of “M*A*S*H” when the show premiered in 1972, but his character soon went from making guest appearances to becoming part of the hit show’s main cast.

William even made the cut to star alongside Harry Morgan and Jamie Farr in the short-lived spin-off “After MASH,” which only lasted two seasons after premiering in 1983.

The star began to concentrate on theatre work after the end of that series, including a touring stint of “The Odd Couple” alongside Jamie Farr.

His final television appearances was on the soap opera “Days Of Our Lives” in 2012, where he returned to being a man of the cloth in the role of Father Tobias.