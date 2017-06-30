Whitney Houston’s Bodyguard Blames Bobby Brown For Diva’s Death

Whitney Houston would be alive today if she hadn’t met bad boy singer Bobby Brown, charges her ex-bodyguard David Roberts!

Verbally and physically abusive, Bobby “was jealous of her success,” said the 64-year-old Roberts. “He rubbed her face in his cheating, but she forgave him for every possible indiscretion. It ate away at her.”

Alongside her druggie hubby, Whitney became hooked on cocaine-laced joints and crack!

When the guard desperately tried to sound the alarm, he was fired in 1995 after seven years of looking out for the songbird.

After 48-year-old Whitney was found facedown in a Beverly Hills hotel bathtub in 2012, Roberts says he “was not surprised,” but adds, “It could have been stopped. So many people abdicated responsibility in favor of greed.”

Asked if Whitney would be alive today if she had never met Brown, Roberts says bluntly, “Yes.”