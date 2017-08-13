‘View’ Co-Hosts Clash On Twitter Over Virginia Riots

Two morning show co-hosts have a slightly different view on gun control!

“The View” sidekicks Jedediah Bila and Sunny Hostin clashed on Twitter over the weekend violence in Charlottesville, Virginia that saw one dead and over a dozen injured at a white nationalist rally and protest.

Hostin directed a tweet to Bila containing a video of the incident in Charlottesville with, “Feel safer @JedediahBila?”

“I will always want sane, law-abiding citizens to be able to counter any armed lunatic, criminal or otherwise. And yes, if I were there, I would certainly feel safer armed than unarmed. I say no to a police state or gun confiscation all day, any day,” replied Bila to the tweet.

Hostin, who does not support citizens bearing arms in chaotic situations, then responded, “We will have to agree to disagree my friend.”

Bila also retweeted a quote from former president Ronald Reagan: “The politics of racial hatred & religious bigotry practiced by the Klan & others have no place in this country.”

The two co-hosts have tangled before on air over the hot-button issue as recently as two weeks ago, though their on-air colleagues Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg and Sara Haines have thus far stayed clear of the discussion.

The morning gabfest is currently on hiatus after just concluding its 20th season.