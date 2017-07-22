Usher: Second ‘Herpes’ Lawsuit Emerges

Usher is now facing a second lawsuit from a woman who claims he did not tell her he had herpes before they engaged in unprotected sexual activity, as first reported by The National ENQUIRER.

According to the lawsuit, the unnamed woman is suing the singer for “battery,” “negligence” and “emotional distress,” after performing oral sex and having sexual intercourse with him this spring on two separate occasions in two different cities.

The woman alleges she found out about Usher’s herpes through recent news reports that a stylist who claims was infected was awarded $1.1 million from the entertainer, who has been married since 2010, as reported by Radar Online.

Usher was diagnosed with herpes in 2009 or 2010 according to court documents — around the same time he split from his ex-wife, Tameka Foster.

It is unclear if the woman admits to having contracted the disease but states she would not have had sex with Usher if he had disclosed the information to her.

She is seeking $10 million in damages.