Tori Spelling: Psychic-For-Cash Tries To Conjure Away Debt

Tori Spelling is so desperate for income she resorted to becoming the face of “Psychic Source” — and now an insider believes she’s been taking her role as spokesperson a little too seriously!

The tipster informed The National ENQUIRER the former “Beverly Hills, 90210” star has become obsessed with spiritual readings and refuses to make any major decisions without consulting her preferred guides — who offer readings over the phone or through online chat for $1 a minute — beforehand.

“She talks to the psychics up to 10 times a day, asking questions and getting information about her children, her husband, her mom, career choices and explanations of the messages she feels are from her late father.”

Tori Spelling: Too Broke For Botox

The mother of five sometimes smells unfamiliar scents in the house and sees lights flicker during the early morning hours — and believes spirits are sending signals!

“Tori is totally hooked,” said the squealer, who added Tori even thinks she has special powers herself!

“If Tori thinks she has psychic abilities, you would have thought she could have seen her money problems coming!” snickered the blabbermouth.