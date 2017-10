Tony Orlando, the pop crooner famous for ’70s hit “Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree,” had to tie a bandage around his destroyed digit after docs couldn’t reattach his severed finger!

The 73-year-old singer blames losing part of his middle finger after a “stupid accident with my garage door” — but his sense of humor is still intact.

“Now,” says the singer of “Knock Three Times,” “I can only sing ‘knock two-and-a-half times!’”