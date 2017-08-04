Tom Wopat Denies Groping In Assault Case

Tom Wopat has pleaded not guilty to charges of drug possession and indecent assault while starring in a Massachusetts theater production — but the shocking charges continue to accumulate!

The former “Dukes of Hazzard” star was replaced with an understudy as the “42nd Street” musical opened as part of the Reagle Music Theater’s summer season.

The director of the Reagle Music Theater grou admitted that other cast members had complained about Wopat’s “inappropriate flirting” — with Robert Eagle saying he’d “never encountered a situation that has been so difficult.”

The police report shows that a “shocked and upset” woman in the cast claims Wopat had groped her buttocks on July 23, with two other women saying that Wopat had also inappropriately touched them.

Court documents revealed that Wopat insisted, however, that he did “nothing that could be considered inappropriate.”

According to police, Wopat was more forthcoming about the small baggie of cocaine found in his possession, as he allegedly told cops that he buys the drug “in large quantities and uses it over time.”

Wopat was released on $1,000 bail. The theater group announced that he would not be returning to the production.