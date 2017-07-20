Tiger Woods: Relapse Fears For Shamed Star

Friends fear that Tiger Woods is close to relapsing after a rushed stint in rehab!

The shamed golfer confirmed The National ENQUIRER’s report he’d secretly arranged a 28-day rehab stint after his DUI bust, when cops found him asleep at the wheel after downing a cocktail of prescription meds.

But an insider told The ENQUIRER: “Tiger’s a ticking time bomb in every aspect of his life, and that includes his sobriety!

“It’s great that he’s seeking treatment. But we’ve seen this happen before — he makes that initial effort, then slips back into the same bad habits.

“Everyone’s praying Tiger will stick to a sober regimen this time.”