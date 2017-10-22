‘This Is Us’ Cast Makes Salary Demands

Rob Shuter reports… The cast members of NBC super-hit “This Is Us” have money on their minds!

The stars’ salaries vary wildly, with Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia raking in the most at $85,000 per episode.

Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown makes $75,000, and Justin Hartley and Chrissy Metz get just $40,000 each.

But after nearly 13 million viewers tuned in to watch the second season’s debut, those numbers could be on the rise!

“The cast has gotten together and are demanding a huge pay increase,” an insider claimed. “They now consider themselves an ensemble, like the actors on ‘Friends,’ [who] earned $1 million per episode.

“But when you deliver the numbers these guys are getting, they are worth every single penny!”