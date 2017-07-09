Teresa Giudice’s Jailbird Husband Up For Deporting

Teresa Giudice’s husband Joe Giudice should be sprung from prison by March 2019, but he ain’t going back to Jersey — Uncle Sam intends to give him a one-way ticket to his Italian homeland!

The new Department of Homeland Security policy of deporting felons means reality jailbird Joe, who is not an American citizen, may be shipped back to Italy, sources revealed to The National ENQUIRER — but his U.S.-born jailbird wife Teresa is allowed to stay.

The couple pleaded guilty in 2014 to financial fraud — with Joe also being fingered for failing to file tax returns for five years.

Teresa served her 15-month sentence in 2015, while Joe headed to the slammer for 41 months in 2016 — as the couple was allowed to serve their time separately so one parent could remain at home with their four daughters.

But while Joe may be a free man in less than two years, sources claim he’s been red-flagged for deportation!

Five Fast Facts About Teresa Giudice

Joe moved to the U.S. with his parents from Saronno, Italy, when he was a baby but never became an American citizen.

There’s no word yet on whether Teresa will follow her hubby if he’s forced to move — but her “Housewives” co-star Kim DePaola said Teresa has started a romance with a New Jersey businessman!

“They’ve been pretty cozy,” dished Kim. “She has every right to go out and find somebody else. She should leave Joe.”

Meanwhile, Teresa’s attorney, James Leonard Jr., said his client “vehemently denies” the affair claims, calling them “100 percent false and have been manufactured by attention-seeking lowlifes who have no moral compass.”