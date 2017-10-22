Teresa Giudice Could Be Ready To Dump Jailhouse Joe

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice is considering ditching her felon husband, Joe!

“No one in our family has ever gotten divorced,” Teresa writes in her new book, “Standing Strong.”

“But my parents both said they’d be fine with it if I decide to leave Joe.”

Teresa, 45, says she “has no idea” if she’ll be married when Joe finishes his sentence for fraud in 2019.

“I’m still not happy with Joe,” she confessed.

“Actually, that’s the understatement of the friggin’ century.”