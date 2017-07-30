‘Eight Is Enough’ Star Cheats Death

Susan Richardson shared the joyous news with The National ENQUIRER that she’s going to be a grandmother!

“I don’t know yet if the baby is a boy or a girl,” the 65-year-old former “Eight Is Enough” star gushed to The ENQUIRER.

The expectant parents are Susan’s daughter and son-in-law, Sarah and Rich Berardi.

“They’ve been friends for 14 years,” Susan confided. “They got married in September 2015, and thought that they might adopt. But then Sarah, who’s 37 now, got pregnant naturally, and it was the best news ever!”

As ENQUIRER readers know, the ’70s TV sweetheart was rushed to the hospital with a faulty feeding tube earlier this year — and barely escaped death.

“My tube clogged on me!” the beloved star told The ENQUIRER. “I’m OK now, but it was scary!”

She’d been placed on the feeding tube as a result of cardio-esophageal achalasia, which prevents her from eating. Although the feeding tube saved her life, Susan remains far from comfortable with it.

“A feeding tube is a frightening thing to have,” Susan admitted.

But her daughter’s pregnancy is “just the kind of great news I needed!” she declared.