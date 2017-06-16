Steve Harvey: Cruel Comic Mocks Flint Water Victims

Steve Harvey cares more about the well being of the Cleveland Cavaliers than the citizens of Flint, Michigan!

A caller to his morning radio show who claimed to be from Flint insulted the hosts’ beloved basketball team — prompting an immediate retaliation!

“You from Flint?” asked Harvey. “That’s why y’all ain’t even got clean water. When was the last time you touched water and it didn’t have lead in it?”

“I wasn’t talking about the city of Flint, I was talking about him,” Harvey responded. “He going to call in, say Cleveland don’t deserve jack, and he over there bathing in all that silver water.”

Harvey’s co-hosts could be heard laughing in the background as he unloaded a final jab to his victim.

“One more thing…enjoy your nice brown glass of water!,” chided Harvey as the caller hung up.