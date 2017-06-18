Stephen Furst Dead At 63

Stephen Furst, best known as fraternity pledge “Flounder” in the hit 1978 comedy, “Animal House,” has died at 63 of complications from diabetes!

His son, Nathan Furst, confirmed his father’s passing.

Furst portrayed the memorable Kent “Flounder” Dorfman in the film about a misfit group of fraternity members — lead by John “Bluto” Blutarsky played by John Belushi — who challenge the authority of the Dean of the fictional Faber College.

Furst’s most memorable scene in the film was Flounder shooting a gun loaded with blanks and frightening a horse into a fatal heart attack!

Stephen told The National ENQUIRER in 1997 about how his diabetes forced him to constantly watch his weight, starting with his first serious dieting in 1997.

“About two years ago,” he said, “diabetes landed me in the hospital, and doctors were threatening to amputate part of my foot. I realized I better wake up!”

Furst went on to co-star with Denzel Washington in the hit medical drama, “St. Elsewhere,” as Dr. Elliot Axelrod.

He also directed a number of episodes of the 1990’s sci-fi show, “Babylon 5,” as well as voiceover work on animated films.

Furst is survived by his wife, Lorraine, sons Nathan and Griff and two grandchildren.

“He was proudest of his family,” said Nathan. “He felt blessed and incredibly privileged to have the career that he had and enjoyed.”