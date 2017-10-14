Simon Cowell Sick Of Kiddie Stars On ‘America’s Got Talent’

Rob Shuter reports… TV mogul Simon Cowell is worried that his series “America’s Got Talent” is turning into a kiddie talent show — and he’s making plans to stop the tiny terrors’ takeover!

“This year,” reported a source. “the two finalists were children. Last year’s winner was a kid, too.

“The fear is next year, no one older than 15 will even bother auditioning!

“Now Simon is stepping in to fix the problem. It doesn’t take anything away from the folks that have already won — but next season is going to be very different, with new rules!”