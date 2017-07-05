Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Is A Juggling Genius

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt (right) is dealing with her parents’ messy divorce by diving into a new hobby — juggling!

Known as one of the quieter kids in Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt‘s clan, Shiloh often escapes into physical activities, insiders said, and after coming across instructional juggling videos on YouTube, she’s taught herself!

“Shiloh’s actually really good at it!” snitched an onlooker who’s witnessed the 11-year-old’s dexterity.

“She’s very nimble, and has terrific hand-eye coordination. She could even make a great baseball player!

“She loves juggling, and the twins, Knox and Vivienne, watch her all day.

Shiloh’s told her mom she wants to be a circus entertainer when she grows up — which Angie thinks is adorable!”