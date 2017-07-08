Shia LaBeouf Arrested For Public Drunkenness, Disorderly Conduct

Shia LaBeouf has been arrested in Georgia!

The 31-year-old actor was taken into police custody overnight and charged with “public drunkenness,” “disorderly conduct” and “obstruction.”

The ‘Transformers’ star was recently in Savannah filming his new movie, “The Peanut Butter Falcon” — and was also spotted urinating in the ocean on nearby Tybee Island!

The actor has complied a startling list of run-ins with the law in recent years.

WATCH: Shia LaBeouf — Sloshed Star Falls Off The Wagon!

In 2008 he was arrested for “drunk driving” in West Hollywood, then arrested again in 2014 for “drunken behavior” following an outburst during a Broadway performance of “Cabaret” in New York City, which prompted him to later seek help an alcohol rehab facility in Hollywood.

He was also arrested in Texas for “public intoxication” in 2015.

Just earlier this year, LaBeouf was arrested again in Queens, New York at his own art exhibit at “The Museum of the Moving Image” after shoving a man at the “He Will Not Divide Us” anti-President Trump display.