Shecky Greene: 91-Year-Old Comic Takes A Stage Dive

Somewhere, the late Don Rickles is laughing.

Comedy legend Shecky Greene fractured his hip in a nasty tumble at a Las Vegas nightclub!

The 91-year-old stand-up star fell at the Italian American Club Restaurant as he stood to make an impromptu stage appearance.

Instead, the “Tonight Show” favorite, who appeared in “Splash” and “History of the World, Part I,” lost his footing and landed hard on his right side.

He cried out in agony, clutching his knee and right hip — which had been replaced decades earlier.

While waiting for an ambulance, Greene quipped his way through the pain: “I’ll do anything to get on stage!”

Later, when a paramedic asked, “Are you the one and only Shecky Greene?” the gagman was ready with a line: “Not right now I’m not!”