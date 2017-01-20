Mike Walker

Jealous Sharon Osbourne Puts Ozzy On A Time Clock

Whipped rocker filling out forms to show fidelity!

Mike Walker Reports… Told you ages ago that endlessly entertaining Sharon Osbourne never quits trying to nab allegedly adulterous hubby Ozzy Osbourne cheating with chicks!

She even bought him a high- tech computerized mattress with incredibly sensitive sensors that detect all beneath-the-sheets hanky-panky, thrust by thrust, wiggle by wiggle!

But now Scary Mama’s got Ozzy punching an actual time clock!

Said My Osborne Insider: “Sharon’s got her Black Sabbath bad boy clocking in and clocking out on a real time clock.

“Ozzy has to fill out time sheets that show Sharon exactly when he tiptoes home. He also has to file written reports of where he’s been — and who he’s seen. Teenagers don’t have it that strict!

“But Ozzy knows he needs reining in, so he’s trying to be a good boy and do everything ‘Mama’ says!”

