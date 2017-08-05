Sharon Osbourne Misses Ozzy At His Worst

Sharon Osbourne misses the wild booze and sex binges she enjoyed with husband Ozzy during their ’80s dating days!

The “Talk” co-host calls those times “the best,” despite the “Black Sabbath” rocker’s addictions, which triggered verbal and physical attacks.

Sharon Osbourne Zaps Ozzy With A Chastity Belt

But Sharon insists there’s no turning back for her and 68-year-old Ozzy who was caught cheating last year.

Ozzy, a recovering alcoholic, has to stay sober, says Sharon, because “there’s nothing worse than an old drunk.”