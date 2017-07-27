Seth Rogen Flips Over Mom’s Sex Talk

Potty-mouthed comic Seth Rogen built his career on rude jokes, but he isn’t man enough to handle his mom’s sex talk on social media!

Sandy Rogen shocked her son by tweeting, “Falling asleep after sex is like shavasana [the corpse pose] after yoga!”

A grossed-out Seth, who recently swore off pot brownies, responded, “Jesus f**king Christ mom!”

The “Knocked Up” star’s sister, Danya, posted, “Seriously. I actually gagged.”

But Sandy, whose original tweet was “liked” nearly 20,000 times, didn’t back down.

“It’s just an observation of life!” she says.