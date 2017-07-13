The Star Who Hooked Up Scarlett Johansson & Her ‘SNL’ Stud

Scarlett Johansson‘s romance with “Saturday Night Live” star Colin Jost seemed so random, but now insiders revealed “SNL” cast member Kate McKinnon instigated the hookup.

“Scarlett and Kate became close filming a movie together and Kate played matchmaker when Scarlett was complaining about not meeting great guys,” sources told The National ENQUIRER’s Rob Shuter.

“Kate loves Colin and hooked the two friends up.

It’s not serious, but the two of them are having a great time together and enjoying lots of laughs.”