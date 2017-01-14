Sarah Jessica Parker Nearly Sank ‘Sex & The City 3’

Sarah Jessica Parker is steaming over how the original script of “Sex and the City 3” portrayed the lead characters as old hags — and the movie nearly got shelved because of it!

“There was a lot of back and forth — Sarah was not originally on board because she didn’t like the idea of the characters being portrayed in a more mature light,” a spy snitched.

Sarah, 51, apparently spoke out against casting the characters as aging cougars, which was was met with snarls from castmates Kristin Davis, 51, Cynthia Nixon, 50, and 60-year-old Kim Cattrall.

“Sarah was trying to control the situation by making demands” — even though the other ladies were content with their characters’ development, the source told The National ENQUIRER.

One of the leading ladies even hissed, “It’s not like we’re young anymore — we can have some fun with that!”

Instead, minor tweaks were made to the script to keep everyone happy, and shooting for the film is officially set for this summer!