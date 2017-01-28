Sandra Bullock Sets Wedding Date — With Cate Blanchett

Sandra Bullock has fallen in love — and we’re not talking about her fiancé Bryan Randall!

Sandy’s in a bra-mance with her “Ocean’s Eight” co-star Cate Blanchett.

She’s so crazy about her new pal, she’s asked Cate to stand up for her at her wedding to Bryan.

“Sandy and Cate really bonded on the set,” says a snitch.

“They are great admirers of each other and have been for years, but they’ve never really had a chance to get to know each other until now.”

Sandy had a hoot filming the flick in the Big Apple because of Cate.

They hit it off from day one and hung out together during breaks.

Sandy happily would bring Cate her coffee from the craft service table.

“Sandra came away from set with a brand-new best friend,” adds the pal.

“She’s asked Cate to be her matron of honor. Sandy and Cate have much in common — they’re survivors, they’re working moms and they’ve been in the business for years.”

But Sandy hasn’t totally forgotten about her groom.

The 52-year-old beauty’s been dating the photographer-model since mid-2015, and calls the 50-year-old hunk her “soulmate.”