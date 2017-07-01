Ryan Seacrest’s Poolside Show Of Affection

Ryan Seacrest took a break from his stressful new gig at ABC’s daytime chatfest, “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” to enjoy some cuddle time with girlfriend Shayna Taylor!

As the media mogul frolicked in Miami, Fla., with his 24-year-old squeeze, their public displays of affection looked like they might have been carefully crafted for the cameras.

But there’s no harm in having some fun under the sun.

42-year-old Ryan has been spotted with Shayna off and on since August 2014.