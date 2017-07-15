Ryan Lochte Beats Rap On Filing False Report

Ryan Lochte was cleared of a criminal charge by an appellate court in Brazil!

The Olympian was accused of making up a story about getting robbed at gunpoint to cover up for reportedly vandalizing a gas station restroom with some of his Team USA mates.

The court concluded Lochte didn’t break the law when he exaggerated details of an alleged robbery that took place last August after an incident in Rio de Janeiro during the 2016 Olympics.

Although the swimmer admitted he “over-exaggerated” the incident, he didn’t break Brazilian law because Rio police had initiated an investigation into the matter. A three-judge panel ruled that the charge was legitimate, but an appeals court reversed the initial decision.

“We are pleased that the court has finally dismissed the criminal prosecution against Mr. Lochte, while at the same time, appropriately recognizing that he committed no crime,” said Lochte’s attorney, Jeff Ostrow. “It has been a long year, but in the end, justice prevailed.”

Prosecutors have 15 days to overrule the decision.