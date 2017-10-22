Rosie Spills Whitney’s Lesbian Secrets

Rosie O’Donnell has blown the lid off Whitney Houston’s secret lesbian lifestyle!

Whitney, who died in 2012, was long rumored to be involved with her assistant Robyn Crawford, but insisted their relationship was professional.

She was asked about a new documentary about Whitney’s mentor Clive Davis, who fought to save the diva from drugs — and Rosie declared she has “no doubt” the ladies were more than pals!

Rosie said she’s convinced Whitney lied “because at the time, [coming out as gay] meant you wouldn’t have a career in show business.”

Although Clive said he didn’t know if Whitney was gay, Rosie blasted: “For Clive Davis to claim ignorance about this is, I believe, a bold-faced lie!”