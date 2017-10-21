Roman Polanski: Pervert Director Claims Coverup

Convicted child rapist Roman Polanski is ranting that crooked judges forced him to live on the lam for four decades — because they were hiding the truth about his sex crimes!

“The judges who dealt with the case the last 40 years were corrupted, one covering for another,” the Oscar-winning film director charged — adding:“Maybe one of them will stop doing it!”

Roman Polanski’s Biggest Hollywood Pals!

In 1977, the “Chinatown” director drugged and raped then 13-year-old Samantha Gailey — now named Samantha Geimer — at Jack Nicholson’s Hollywood home.

The sex perv spent 42 days in jail, but fled to Paris when he learned a judge planned to rescind his plea deal and he faced up to 50 years in the clink.

How Mia Farrow Defended Pervert Roman Polanski!

The director says he’s spent 334 days in custody because of the case, and thinks that’s enough.

“As far as what I did, it’s over. I pleaded guilty,” Polanski notes — but he pled to a lesser charge in the deal!