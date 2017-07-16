Chasing Evel: Robbie Knievel’s Quest To Out Do Father Evel Knievel

Reelz latest documentary Chasing Evel reveals the remarkable story of stunt rider Robbie Knievel.

With several amazing interviews it tells the story of his attempt to eclipse his famous father’s legacy, NationalEnquirer.com can reveal.

Robbie Knievel, 52, holds 20 world records and has made 350 high-profile motorcycle jumps for spectators and TV cameras worldwide.

Robbie’s troubles are told in his own words and by those people who knew him best. Both his brother Kelly Knievel and aunt Robin Knievel Dick tell his personal story.

This incredible long-form documentary reveals his personal pursuit of sobriety and the need to outdo his father Evel Knievel’s legacy– by jumping one more time.

“Why did I have to beat every kid in the neighborhood – because I was Evel Knievel’s son. It was all I ever wanted to do, be just like him,” Robbie reveals.

“I lived a life that was wild. Life is short. It is time to get away from the things I grew up with.”

Chasing Evel airs, Sunday, July 16th, 9:00 ET/PT.