‘Bachelorette’ Guys Demand Their ‘Cut’

The image-obsessed guys on the latest season of “The Bachelorette” may be looking for love — but they’re also looking for good haircuts!

“When they were filming they were locked away in the house, and these guys are more vain than Rachel Lindsay, the bachelorette. They have been begging producers to send a great barber to make them look sharp,” a source tells The National ENQUIRER’s own Rob Shuter. “Some of these guys get a haircut every week, and they don’t want to look anything less than perfect when they are on camera.”

Inside “The Bachelorette” Fix

So forget the rose — give these peacocks the clippers!