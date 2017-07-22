Rob Lowe Vs. Bigfoot: Face-To-Face Meeting

Rob Lowe insists he’s not a “Hollywood kook” when he swears he came face-to-face with Bigfoot in a chilling encounter while filming a docuseries in the Ozark Mountains!

“I thought I was going to be killed,” declares the 53-year-old, who plays Dr. Ethan Willis on the TV medical drama “Code Black.”

The pants-wetting moment came while Rob and sons Matt and John were shooting their A&E series, “The Lowe Files,” where they investigate mysteries and strange phenomena. They were in the mountainous Arkansas-Missouri-Oklahoma region where locals believe the towering “wood ape” or “Bigfoot” as the critter is called in the Northwest, haunts their forests.

“If you call it a “Bigfoot” or “Sasquatch,” they roll their eyes — as if that makes it outrageous,” Rob chuckled.

Surrounded by a film crew and armed band of ex-soldiers hired as trackers, footage caught a shirtless Rob performing a ceremony to bring out the creature.

“We’re 100 miles from the nearest town … it’s one in the morning … there are a lot of serious former military men with loaded weapons,” says the former “West Wing” star. “Then something starts approaching our camp that is defying orders to stop and warnings that they’re armed.”

The beast ignored warnings and strode right up to them, says Rob. He refuses to say more, promising the payoff is on his new show’s Aug. 2 A&E premiere.