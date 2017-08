Queen Latifah won’t be following in Bette Midler’s footsteps when “The Divine Miss M” leaves the Broadway production of “Hello, Dolly!” next year!

“Queen doesn’t replace people, she originates roles,” a snitch tells The National ENQUIRER’s own Rob Shuter.

“If they had wanted her to play “Dolly” on Broadway, they should have asked her first and asked Bette to follow her.”

Sources also blabbed Dolly Parton won’t take over, either.