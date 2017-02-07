Professor Irwin Corey Dead At 102

Professor Irwin Corey — the beloved “Tonight Show” regular who specialized in double-speak — passed away at the age of 102 on Feb. 6, 2017. The longtime “Tonight Show” guest had finally retired after working steadily into his 90s.

Corey first doing his comedy routine in 1942, as he would hit the stage with a collection of notes that he’d carefully lay out before him on a podium, and then start his lecture with a bold shout of “However…!”

He soon became a television favorite — starting with Jack Paar on “The Tonight Show,” and also regularly guesting with Mike Douglas and Merv Griffin. He was also always welcomed back to “The Tonight Show” set by Johnny Carson.

Hugh Hefner also welcomed the Professor to “Playboy After Dark,” and he later received over 4,000 votes while running for President of the United States on the Playboy Ticket.

Corey also coined a few timeless phrases. Al Capone gets the credit, but it was Irwin Corey who first said, “You can get further with a kind word and a gun than you can with just a kind word.” Corey also famously declared, “If we don’t change direction soon, we’ll end up where we’re going!”

Corey went into a deep depression after losing his wife of 70 years in 2011, but soon found the spirit to start performing again, and was still going onstage at the age of 98.

He also enjoyed being a real character in New York City, and would often hit the streets to go panhandling. Confused tourists would often hand him cash — which he would later donate to charities.