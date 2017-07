Royal tattletales told The National ENQUIRER’s own Rob Shuter one important thing is missing from Prince William’s left hand — a wedding band!

“Kate always wears her sapphire and engagement ring, but the man who is second in line for the British throne didn’t receive a wedding ring,” an insider said. “It is not unusual from posh British men not to wear a ring. Rich people in England have a long tradition of not wearing any jewelry.”