Prince: Doomed Rocker’s Banned Birthdays

Prince wanted to party like it’s 1999 — but when it came to birthday celebrations and Christmas presents, he was a real downer!

Of course, Prince — like Michael Jackson — was a devout Jehovah’s Witness, and that religious sect doesn’t celebrate birthdays.

But the doomed singer even hoped President Obama would outlaw birthday presents and Christmas gifts, says Prince pal Van Jones.

Prince told Jones that he dreamed Obama “would get up and announce there would be no more Christmas presents and no more birthdays — we’ve got too much to do!”