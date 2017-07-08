Prince Harry Won’t Let Meghan Meet His Granny

Friends are wondering just how serious Prince Harry is about girlfriend Meghan Markle — because he didn’t invite the shapely “Suits” star to join the family in London, where they publicly celebrated Queen Elizabeth’s 91st birthday!

“Harry hasn’t introduced Meghan to his grandmother yet. Until the queen approves, there will be no engagement and no royal wedding,” a spy tattled to The National ENQUIRER’s own Rob Shuter.

However, one pal revealed the bachelor prince does plan to introduce the two most important ladies in his life — but he wants to do it in private!