Mamma Mia! — Pierce Brosnan To Sing Again

Despite rough reviews for his vocal abilities, Pierce Brosnan has signed on for the upcoming sequel to “Mamma Mia!”

“Pierce is returning and, yes, he will be singing again,” an insider informed The National ENQUIRER‘s Rob Shuter.

Pierce, most recently seen embracing life and his wife, Keely Shaye Smith, off the coast of Italy, enjoys a well-deserved reputation for candid assessments of his work, even dissing his own Bonds.

“He knows the harsh things people said about him in “Mamma Mia!” but he doesn’t care,” said the source.

“He loves to sing and will be taking a few lessons before they start filming.”