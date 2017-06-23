Hervé Villechaize Biopic: First Look At “Game Of Thrones’ Star Peter Dinklage

Hervé Villechaize — the beloved star of “Fantasy Island” — is getting the biopic treatment, and here’s the first look at Peter Dinklage in the title role!

The “Game of Thrones” star has wanted to make an Hervé film for years, and HBO’s upcoming “My Dinner with Hervé” could’ve ended up rated X!

The late Roger Moore, who starred opposite Hervé in “The Man With The Golden Gun,” wasn’t the only Hollywood star who marveled at the diminutive actor’s giant-sized sexual appetite.

Sadly, Hervé committed suicide after a wild life full of health issues — and Peter is promising a respectful look at the “Fantasy Island” icon.

“He was like a pirate,” says Peter, “an incredible character!”