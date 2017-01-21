Pauley Perrette Pulls The Plug On Her Wedding

Pauley Perrette is starting 2017 alone after dumping her fiancé, actor/bartender Thomas Arklie!

The couple got engaged on Christmas Day in 2011, but kept putting off a wedding, said insiders close to the NCIS star.

She told pals she wanted to wait until a California law banning gay marriage was overturned before she got married, said the insider.

‘NCIS’ Star Pauley Perrette In Street Attack Horror!

But even after the state’s Prop 8 law was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2013, Pauley said she wouldn’t wed “until federal law legalized gay marriage for everyone.”

“Just because we can get married, it doesn’t mean we have to,” she said. But now it seems she not only doesn’t have to — she doesn’t WANT to! The couple hadn’t been seen together for months, and it’s doubtful they’ll ever be together again.