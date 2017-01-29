Paula Deen Saved My Life — Declares Anorexic Beauty Queen!

An anorexic beauty queen who faced certain death credits butter-loving Paula Deen with saving her life!

Jenna Kinard, 25, was so dangerously thin that she was rocked by daily seizures — and had to be hospitalized!

The former Miss Teen Texas World spent her sleepless nights in recovery watching the 70-year-old Southern chef on Food Network.

As she ate her way back to health, Jenna became hooked on Paula’s signature dishes and credits the Georgia-based foodie with helping her overcome her eating disorder.

Paula Deen Pedophile Scandal: ‘Spiritual Advisor’ Dead!

“I love Paula Deen. She is my everything. She truly changed my life,” she says.

Jenna, who’s a chef herself, gained 65 pounds to reach a normal weight and met her idol at a food show, where she thanked Paula for inspiring her.

“She gave me the biggest hug and told me to never stop doing what I’m doing,” gushes Jenna.

“That is soul food for me. That fuels me every day.”