Paul Hogan’s Ex Linda Kozlowski Set To Marry Tour Guide

Linda Kozlowski, ex-wife of “Crocodile Dundee” star Paul Hogan, is sporting a huge rock on her finger, and insiders say wedding bells soon will ring for the former actress and her man!

The 59-year-old Kozlowski — who co-starred with Hogan in the 1986 cult comedy — and Moroccan tour guide Moulay Hafid Baba have been inseparable for three years.

“Linda and Baba are very in love and have discussed a future together. Getting married is the next step,” an insider snitched to The National ENQUIRER.

In 2014, Linda ditched Paul after nearly 24 years of marriage, but she recently paid visits to her 77-year-old frail-looking ex, who lives with their son, Chance.

New Fears For ‘Crocodile Dundee’s’ Son!

The bachelor pair, however, recently vacated Paul’s L.A. home after the 18-year-old was spotted smoking a bong on the balcony in 2015!

“I’m glad they’re gone,” a neighbor gushed. “There was a lot of noise, they had parties and I could smell weed coming from the house.”

A rep for Paul says the star and Linda are amicably “living their normal separate lives.”

But the neighbor says she hoped Linda, “was getting more involved because somebody really needs to watch that kid. Paul was hardly ever here.

“Chance was left alone all the time with just a nanny who would walk the dogs. It’s sad,” added the neighbor.