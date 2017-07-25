TV Love Guru Can’t Find A Guy

Lonely TV love guru Patti Stanger admits she can’t land her own man and shockingly confesses, “I need to get laid!”

Patti, the brains behind “Million Dollar Matchmaker,” dropped the bombshell that she’s unlucky in love and her romance game is rusty!

“I dated someone for a few months, but he wasn’t my type. He was a little too young for me,” confesses the 56-year-old.

Patti, who displayed her Cupid cred through eight seasons of Bravo’s “The Millionaire Matchmaker,” split with fiancé David Krause in 2015, the same year the show ended its run.

“I’m just starting out right now. I haven’t really dated anyone,” confesses Patti.

“My single girlfriends are going to tell me where to go. I’ve been out of circulation.”