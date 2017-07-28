Patti Deutsch: ‘Match Game’ Star Dead At 73

Patti Deutsch, who charmed viewers on game shows through the ’70s and ’80s, has passed away from cancer at the age of 73.

The popular redhead started out with the comedy ensemble The Ace Trucking Company before joining the cast of “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In” in 1973.

Patti was also a popular presence in commercials, and a regular guest of Merv Griffin and Dick Cavett — but found real fame as a perennial guest on the hit games shows “Match Game” and “Tattletales.”

She regularly appeared with her husband, comedy writer Donald Ross, on “Tattletales.” The couple had been married for 49 years, and Patti passed away in their Los Angeles home.