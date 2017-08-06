Olivia Newton-John’s Kitten Therapy For Cancer

Olivia Newton-John is using kitten therapy to fight killer breast cancer that’s spread to her lower back — and sources tell The National ENQUIRER the oddball treatment seems to be working!

The 68-year-old “Grease” legend is using the fabulous feline cure at an undisclosed healing center where she’s been getting treatment. Her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, shared her mom’s video of cats rolling around in the grass and grooming one another.

“Such a good mama,” Olivia can be heard saying on the clip.

Dr. Edward Creagan, an oncologist at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., admitted the singer is on to something.

“A pet is a medication without side effects that has so many benefits,” said Dr. Creagan, who has not treated Olivia. “I can’t always explain it myself, but for years now I’ve seen how instances of having a pet is like an effective drug. It really does help people.”

Olivia Newton-John Not Missing ‘Dead’ Lover

“Olivia’s feeling better thanks to these kittens. She looks forward to seeing them when she gets treatment,” added a friend.

In addition to kitten therapy, Olivia is undergoing treatment in the U.S. and at her Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia. This is her second battle with cancer in 25 years. She has opted for a course of photon radiation therapy combined with natural wellness methods.

“Just cuddling with the furry critters is enough to make Olivia’s day,” added the friend. “It’s working like a charm!”