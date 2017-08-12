‘Pawn Stars’ To Feature ‘O.J. Simpson’ White Bronco

After 23 years, the infamous white Ford Bronco involved in O.J. Simpson’s 1994 captivating police chase is returning to TV!

The vehicle that the entire country saw speed along the 405 freeway past Los Angeles is currently for sale and will be featured on an upcoming episode of the History Channel’s reality television show “Pawn Stars.”

The Bronco is being sold by O.J.’s former agent Mike Gilbert, who purchased it from its original owner Al Cowlings, famous for chauffeuring Simpson away from police following the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. Gilbert said that he has been offered $300,000 for what he called ‘part of American history.’

“It’s in amazing shape. I drove it around and it felt a little odd, but it runs great,” said Rick Harrison, who co-owns World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop and is seen regularly on the show. “Not many people realize it’s for sale… and I just thought it was a really cool thing to put on the show.”

O.J. Simpson is scheduled to be released from a Nevada prison in early October.